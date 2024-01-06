iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

