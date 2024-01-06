iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,187 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

