iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Cut by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.