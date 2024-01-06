iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.