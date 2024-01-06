iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

