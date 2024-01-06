iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Providence First Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,592,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,035,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.