iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. 9,035,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

