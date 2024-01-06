iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. 9,035,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

