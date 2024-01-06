iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. 9,035,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

