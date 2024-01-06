iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.51. 188,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,603. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $673.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

