iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after buying an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 187,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,852. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $75.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

