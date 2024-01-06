iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is JB Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,071 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.4% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $105.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.