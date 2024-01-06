iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

