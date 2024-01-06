iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 564,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

