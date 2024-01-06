iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.36. Approximately 20,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 22,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.67.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Bullion ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.