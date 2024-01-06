iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 277,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 152,136 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $25.23.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $719.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
