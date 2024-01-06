iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 277,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 152,136 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $25.23.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $719.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

