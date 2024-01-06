iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

