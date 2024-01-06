iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 1.36% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $111.74. 34,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

