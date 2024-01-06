iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 18,682,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,501,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

