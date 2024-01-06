iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,682,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

