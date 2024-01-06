iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $74.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

