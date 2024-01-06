iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,469,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. 18,682,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,501,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

