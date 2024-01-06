iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Cut by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

