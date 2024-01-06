iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 170,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 37,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

