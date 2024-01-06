iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 324,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

