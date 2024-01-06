iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 719.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 2.80% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $884,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,720,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,158. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.