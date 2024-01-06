iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $42,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.93. The company had a trading volume of 835,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,791. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.93 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

