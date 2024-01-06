iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

