iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

