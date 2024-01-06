iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.