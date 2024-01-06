iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.