iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

