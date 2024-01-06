iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

