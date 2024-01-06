iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

