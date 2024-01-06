iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.93. 1,093,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,073. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.06 and a 1 year high of $275.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.64.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

