iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,386. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.