iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

