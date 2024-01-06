iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Boosted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB remained flat at $105.31 on Friday. 514,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

