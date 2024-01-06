iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,906,000.

IVW stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

