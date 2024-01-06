iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Decreased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

