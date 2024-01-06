iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 1,963,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

