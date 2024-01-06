iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 113.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,059,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 1,358,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

