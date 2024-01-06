iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IHI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,817. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

