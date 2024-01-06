iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Trimmed by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. 6,890,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

