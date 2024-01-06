iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.