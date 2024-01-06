iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after buying an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 181,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

