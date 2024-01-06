Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) vs. PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Financial Survey

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Isuzu Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Isuzu Motors pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.97% 10.95% 5.48% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Isuzu Motors and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given PHINIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and PHINIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $23.65 billion N/A $1.12 billion $1.53 8.69 PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.