ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Up 12.6%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) shot up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It engages in the provision of information services-related to science and engineering; maintenance, operation, and monitoring services; system and network support, system construction, and IT-related training services; IT systems operation and management, infrastructure operation and management, business and application operation and management, and satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, software and other peripheral devices, etc., and provision of related consulting, deployment/building and support services, as well as building facility operation and management activities for computer centers; and provision of helpdesk and contact center operation services, IT education and training services, creation of instructional manuals, outbound services and back-office services.

