J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.74.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

