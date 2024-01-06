J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $694.81

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.81 ($8.85) and traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.43). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 815.50 ($10.38), with a volume of 98,753 shares traded.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 735.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.65.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

